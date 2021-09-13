Betterment LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.61. 110,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,120. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.