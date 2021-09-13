BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 19,580 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Macatawa Bank worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,713 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 61.2% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 170,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,607. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $270.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

