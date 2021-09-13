BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

SFBC traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $48.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

