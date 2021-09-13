BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,717. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $363.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

