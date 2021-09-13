Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Raised by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up approximately 5.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $32,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.24. 58,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,911. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

