BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Down 6.6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.53. 44,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,629,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

