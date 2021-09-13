Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

