BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Head to Head Review

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coursera and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 17.64 -$66.82 million N/A N/A BlackLine $351.74 million 20.02 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -1,096.27

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coursera and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $143.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than BlackLine.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A BlackLine -23.25% -2.89% -0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coursera beats BlackLine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

