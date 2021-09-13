Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

BLKLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BLKLF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

