BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.56 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

