BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.56 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
