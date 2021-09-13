BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BGT opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

