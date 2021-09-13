BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

