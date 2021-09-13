Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $254,565.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00004522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.