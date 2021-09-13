BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.95. 101,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.60. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$5.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The firm has a market cap of C$936.93 million and a PE ratio of -139.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.