BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

