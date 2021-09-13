Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.46 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,165 shares of company stock worth $26,817,504. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

