Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,165 shares of company stock worth $26,817,504. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,263,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after buying an additional 565,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

