Breakline Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 3.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 117,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

