Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.22).

BNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BNR stock opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.71.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

