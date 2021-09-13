Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.22).

BNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BNR stock opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.71.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

