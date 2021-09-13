BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,124 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

NYSE:TDG opened at $599.56 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

