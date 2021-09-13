BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 405,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $168.61. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,830,501. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

