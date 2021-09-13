BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.49 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.