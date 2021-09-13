BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 71,811 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,044.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 44.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

