Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $768.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 134,301 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

