Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

