Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.38. 1,433,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 702,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 140,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 976,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.