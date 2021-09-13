Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $210.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 54,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,440. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingClub by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.