Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SC. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 199.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

