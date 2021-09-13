Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Announce -$1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

YMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,980. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.