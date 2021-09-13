Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

NYSE APH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.36. 1,883,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

