Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CalAmp reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 597,304 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

