Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $16.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.