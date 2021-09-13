Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 17.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.85. 649,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

