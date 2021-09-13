Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 959.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.11. 101,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,804. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

