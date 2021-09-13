Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.10. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAXR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,074.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

