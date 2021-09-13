Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

