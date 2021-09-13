Brokerages Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

BYSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $936.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

