Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $71.20

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.04. 897,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bruker by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

