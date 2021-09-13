Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $12.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.