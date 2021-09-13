Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $71.43

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.76. 2,307,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,698. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

