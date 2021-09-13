Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

PAAS stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

