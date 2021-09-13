Brokers Set Expectations for Vapotherm, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.