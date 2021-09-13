Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.90. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.