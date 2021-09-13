Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

BC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,855. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

