BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $108.39 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00081262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00126877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.13 or 0.99665827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.07198679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00909799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.