BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,584,792.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BTRS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

