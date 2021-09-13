Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

BZLFY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.61. 62,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,297. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

