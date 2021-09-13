Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,384 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $242,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,955. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

