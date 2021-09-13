Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

CFW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CFW stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

