California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Critical Comparison

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.92 $7.33 million N/A N/A Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.15 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats California First Leasing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

